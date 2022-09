✨ Youngest Miami & Madrid men’s cham­pion

✨ Youngest to defeat both Nadal & Djokovic

✨ Youngest ATP500 cham­pion ever (Rio 2022)

✨ Youngest US Open champ since Sampras (1990)

✨Youngest Grand Slam champ since Nadal (2005)

✨Youngest World No.1 EVER@carlosalcaraz is SPECIAL 🤩