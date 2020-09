😐 It's not easy playing in Rome after getting through 2 rounds or more at US Open :



❌ De Minaur (QF @ US Open)

❌ Coric (QF US)

❌ Goffin (R4 US)

❌ Auger-Aliassime (R4 US)

❌ Tsitsipas (R3 US)

❌ Khachanov (R3 T US)

❌ Struff (R3 US)

❌ Fritz (R3 US)