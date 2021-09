Fans atten­ding #BNPPO21 will be required to show valid proof of full vacci­na­tion against COVID‐19 to enter the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.



How to prepare :



1. Download the CLEAR app on your mobile phone : https://t.co/iermwoPPzn

2. Complete vaccine infor­ma­tion upload. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/amFYWhehpu