We proudly announce one of the grea­test players to have played the game, @djokernole, will be fini­shing his 2022 season in Dubai this year at the World Tennis League!Catch the action in person as Novak Djokovic, dazzles the court with his game ! https://t.co/3lEPAHQ73T pic.twitter.com/aH3icOuht1