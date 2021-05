Novak Djokovic kicks off 320th career week at No. 1, surpas­sing Serena 🥂



Most career weeks at No. 1 in ATP or WTA rankings history :

377 : Steffi Graf

332 : Martina Navratilova

320 : Novak Djokovic

319 : Serena Williamshttps://t.co/YjY59CXHl1