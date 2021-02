No stone has been left untur­ned to ensure the health and safe­ty of all who par­ti­ci­pate in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which this year will be hos­ted in line with Covid‐19 gui­de­lines and will be spec­ta­tor free. Read the full announ­ce­ment here : https://t.co/kkUDwEzaPC pic.twitter.com/949Dx9oE6A