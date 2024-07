Stef in the Swiss news­paper „20 minuten“ on the front page on Thursday!😍🤩



„Tennis dream couple

Tsitsipas and Badosa on secret deal“



“It stresses me out to watch her play tennis



GSTAAD Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas talks to 20 minutes about his love Paula Badosa.



They are… pic.twitter.com/NVOAsyPLW9