Il y a de la tension dans l’air à Wimbledon !

Le All England Tennis & Croquet Club, orga­ni­sa­teur du Grand Chelem londo­nien, a annoncé son inten­tion de construire 38 nouveaux courts dont un grand stade de 8000 places sur un parcours de golf voisin.

En colère, les locaux, qui comparent Wimbledon à « Disneyland », se sont réunis par centaines pour mani­fester contre ce projet d’agrandissement.

@Wimbledon over 350 oppo­sing resi­dents of Southfields showed up to show that acti­vism will stop this mad project !



No #Disneyland ! Keep the cham­pion­ships loved by its own neigh­bours ! @andy_murray @DjokerNole @carlosalcaraz : save our Wimbledon park ! Sign our peti­tion #aeltc https://t.co/v3FhqRLvm7