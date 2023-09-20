AccueilATP - WTAWimbledon se met beaucoup de monde à dos
Wimbledon se met beau­coup de monde à dos

Il y a de la tension dans l’air à Wimbledon ! 

Le All England Tennis & Croquet Club, orga­ni­sa­teur du Grand Chelem londo­nien, a annoncé son inten­tion de construire 38 nouveaux courts dont un grand stade de 8000 places sur un parcours de golf voisin. 

En colère, les locaux, qui comparent Wimbledon à « Disneyland », se sont réunis par centaines pour mani­fester contre ce projet d’agrandissement. 

Reste à savoir qui aura le dernier mot dans cette affaire. 

