Il y a de la tension dans l’air à Wimbledon !
Le All England Tennis & Croquet Club, organisateur du Grand Chelem londonien, a annoncé son intention de construire 38 nouveaux courts dont un grand stade de 8000 places sur un parcours de golf voisin.
En colère, les locaux, qui comparent Wimbledon à « Disneyland », se sont réunis par centaines pour manifester contre ce projet d’agrandissement.
@Wimbledon over 350 opposing residents of Southfields showed up to show that activism will stop this mad project !— Dana K. Trometer (@yourdana) September 14, 2023
No #Disneyland ! Keep the championships loved by its own neighbours ! @andy_murray @DjokerNole @carlosalcaraz : save our Wimbledon park ! Sign our petition #aeltc https://t.co/v3FhqRLvm7
Reste à savoir qui aura le dernier mot dans cette affaire.
Publié le mercredi 20 septembre 2023 à 13:48