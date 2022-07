Alcaraz tout en haut avec Tsitsipas en 2022

40TH WIN OF THE YEAR❗



🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz has become just the second man to record 40 wins this year after defea­ting Slovakia’s Norbert Gombos, 6–2, 6–3, in his opening match in Umag today. 💪



The Spanish teenager joins Stefanos Tsitsipas (42) in the 40+ wins club this year.