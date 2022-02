Novak Djokovic has broken his silence on his vacci­na­tion status and confirmed he would sacri­fice his career, rather than get a covid jab.



He spoke to BBC corres­pondent Amol Rajan. On #BBCBreakfast, Amol reflects why Djokovic chose to speak to the BBC ⤵️https://t.co/cTfHYL4BDN pic.twitter.com/9iPkXpL2AA