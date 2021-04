Dr. Ruiz‐Cotorro, Rafa’s doctor : « He [Rafa] is trai­ning well & hard. His goal is the clay season, star­ting in Monte Carlo and, of course, his ulti­mate goal is Roland Garros »

👇

El médico de Nadal le ve « bien » para la tierra batida – https://t.co/RqIs3eOvE7 https://t.co/QaUSg4KWcU