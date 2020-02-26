Mauvaise nouvelle pour Nick Kyrgios. Diminué par une blessure au poignet, l’Australien a été contraint de jeter l’éponge au bout de 30 minutes face à Ugo Humbert qui venait de remporter le premier set 6-3. Le Messin, demi-finaliste à Delray Beach, en profite et se qualifie pour le deuxième tour. Il y affrontera Taylor Fritz.

Unfortunately defending champion @NickKyrgios has had to pull out with a wrist injury, sending Ugo Humbert through to round two.

Get well soon, NK 🙏#AMT2020 pic.twitter.com/HPDIIkBjBK

— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 26, 2020