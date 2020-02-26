Accueil ATP ATP - Acapulco Blessé au poignet, Kyrgios abandonne face à Humbert
Blessé au poignet, Kyrgios abandonne face à Humbert

Par Loïc Revol

Mauvaise nouvelle pour Nick Kyrgios. Diminué par une blessure au poignet, l’Australien a été contraint de jeter l’éponge au bout de 30 minutes face à Ugo Humbert qui venait de remporter le premier set 6-3. Le Messin, demi-finaliste à Delray Beach, en profite et se qualifie pour le deuxième tour. Il y affrontera Taylor Fritz.

Publié le mercredi 26 février 2020 à 07:51

