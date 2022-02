DID YOU KNOW❓@RafaelNadal holds the record for both youn­gest AND oldest player ever to win the title in Acapulco, doing it as an 18‐year‐old in 2005 and as a 33‐year‐old in 2020.



Nadal’s 2005 title in Acapulco was just the 3rd ATP title of his career—he’s now at 90.