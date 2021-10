🙌 @arthurrinder 🇫🇷 IS ALREADY IN THE QUARTER‐FINALS OF THE #EUROPEANOPEN ! The french player defeated Dusan Lajovic 🇷🇸 by 6⁄ 3 , 4⁄ 6 , 6⁄ 2 🎾#ATP #ATPTour #Tennis pic.twitter.com/1NccAT0f9b