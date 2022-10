A few rants from Rune 🇩🇰 to the umpire



« What the f*ck are you doing?« x 2

« You must be f*cking kidding me »

« F*ck You »

« You don’t even look at me, your too proud to look at me, your like a king »



Lahyani « don’t talk like you did, don’t want these kind of words, have respect »