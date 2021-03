This year Barcelona has found a fear­some compe­titor : Belgrade.



Who will play in the Serbian capital ?



Novak Djokovic 🇷🇸

Dominic Thiem 🇦🇹

Gael Monfils 🇫🇷

Stan Wawrinka 🇨🇭



The entries dead­line for both tour­na­ments are sche­duled for Monday 22 March at 18:00 (italian time).