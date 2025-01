Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on possibly facing Novak Djokovic next in Brisbane



“I think it’s the toughest on earth. I can be excited to play him. He’s an unbe­lie­vable player. He did so many good things. I can be excited. Novak was one of my inspi­ra­tions growing up. Not my… pic.twitter.com/j5vIXR0aRq