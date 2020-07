Prize money at ATP 'Cincinnati' down $1.8M this year — from $6M to $4.2M.

This reduction is at the expense of winner/finalist/semifinalists.

The singles winner of 2020 ATP Cincy will earn only a quarter of 2019 prize check.

Qualifiers, R1/R2 losers to earn more than in 2019.