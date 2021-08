Tsitsipas also made these rather inter­es­ting state­ments :



« It wouldn’t be very nice if I change shorts on the court in front of every­body. »



« I’m a person that sweats a bit more than others. I think it’s accep­table. »



« I’m not going to stop doing it, coz it makes me feel better. » pic.twitter.com/Vt9DEtDLps