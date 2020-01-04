Accueil ATP ATP - Cup Coric fait chuter Thiem
ATPATP - Cup

Coric fait chuter Thiem

Par Loïc Revol

-

Particulièrement attendu après des derniers mois de l’année 2019 où il a été impressionnant, Dominic Thiem rate son début pour la saison 2020. L’Autrichien a été battu par Borna Coric qui a livré une prestation très convaincante pour l’emporter 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3. Le 28e joueur mondial offre ainsi la victoire à la Croatie sur l’Autriche après le succès de Marin Cilic sur Dennis Novak (6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4).

Publié le samedi 4 janvier 2020 à 13:47

Article précédentVers un Sharapova – Barty au deuxième tour ?
Article suivantDans la douleur, Djokovic réussit son retour

ARTICLES CONNEXES

ATP - Cup

Dans la douleur, Djokovic réussit son retour

Loïc Revol -
Pour son premier match officiel de la saison 2020, Novak Djokovic a été bousculé par le revenant Kevin Anderson. Absent du circuit depuis sa...
Lire la suite
ATP - Cup

Simon : « Je n’avais pas d’appréhension »

Loïc Revol -
Nommé capitaine de l’équipe de France par Gaël Monfils, Gilles Simon a été interrogé en conférence de presse sur son nouveau rôle. Le Niçois...
Lire la suite
ATP - Cup

Bautista Agut inflige une double bulle à Metreveli

Loïc Revol -
Roberto Bautista Agut lance idéalement l’Espagne dans l’ATP Cup. Le numéro 2 espagnol (9e mondial) a infligé une double bulle au pauvre joueur géorgien...
Lire la suite
ATP - Cup

Le programme de samedi

Loïc Revol -
Sydney, groupe E A partir de 10h (minuit, heure française) Argentin - Pologne Guido Pella (ARG) - Kamil Majchrzak (POL) Diego Schwartzman (ARG) - Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Gonzalez /...
Lire la suite
Insolite
video

Thiem, le grand saut

Loïc Revol -
Avant de débuter l’ATP Cup samedi face à la Croatie, Dominic Thiem et ses partenaires ont profité d’un moment de repos pour effectuer un...
Lire la suite
ATP

Thiem : « Nous verrons un nouveau vainqueur de Grand Chelem en 2020 »

Loïc Revol -
Dominic Thiem, finaliste de Roland-Garros en 2019, a impressionné dans la dernière partie de l’année avec des titres à Pékin, Vienne et une finale...
Lire la suite
We ♥ Tennis
Contact & Recrutement | Crédits | Mentions Légales | Live Score
© The Tennis Factory 2020 ♥ Réalisation Can Toute Ltd.
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Facebook