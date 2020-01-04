Particulièrement attendu après des derniers mois de l’année 2019 où il a été impressionnant, Dominic Thiem rate son début pour la saison 2020. L’Autrichien a été battu par Borna Coric qui a livré une prestation très convaincante pour l’emporter 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3. Le 28e joueur mondial offre ainsi la victoire à la Croatie sur l’Autriche après le succès de Marin Cilic sur Dennis Novak (6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4).

Borna Coric : Fighter 💪@borna_coric comes through a marathon match to defeat Thiem 7-6 2-6 6-3 to give Croatia victory over Austria #ATPCup pic.twitter.com/VL3eXFivGO

— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 4, 2020