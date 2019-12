In Brisbane and ready for #ATPCup action, @NickKyrgios !



Can 🇦🇺 #TeamAustralia win a loaded Group F against 🇩🇪 #TeamGermany, 🇬🇷 #TeamGreece and 🇨🇦 #TeamCanada ?@Queensland | @visitbrisbane pic.twitter.com/bR45BmUMfs