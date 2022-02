After criti­ci­zing Media @ReillyOpelka takes aim at ATP boss Andrea Gaudenzi over Covid induced prize money reduc­tion. « Gaudenzi and his No2 should go. Get someone else in. He sits at home while we are out here playing for less money. » Opelka lost in @DelrayBeachOpen final 76,76 pic.twitter.com/MKblz1vLIY