Sadly, Kei Nishikori had to with­drew from the Estoril Open after inju­ring his right abductor in yester­day’s prac­tice.



« I’m very disap­pointed. I came here early, had two great days of prac­tice, but I stepped wrong and hurt my right abductor. I will not be ready to play in 48h ». pic.twitter.com/6l3dAtC3oW