STAT OF THE DAY❗



🇷🇸 @DjokerNole has recorded his 60th career win over a Top 3 player, defea­ting No. 3‑ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6–4, 7–6 (4), in his opening match at the ATP Finals. 👏



He’s the first man in ATP rankings history to record 60 career wins over Top 3 players. 💥