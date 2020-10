Comparing $$$ to last year :

Champion (3-0 in RR) : 1,564,000 <– 2,871,000

Finalist (3-0 in RR) : 1,014,000 <– 1,517,000

Semifinalist (3-0 in RR) : 612,000 <– 860,000

Player going 0-3 in RR : 153,000 <– 215,000