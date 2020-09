And the winner is… @AndreyRublev97 🇷🇺

The 22-year-old wins the #HamburgOpen 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 〽️ 6:4 3:6 7:5 against @StefTsitsipas 🇬🇷. It’s his maiden #atp500 trophy, his 5th title overall in his career and his 3rd #atptour title in 2020. Congratulations 👏 🏆



📷 : Witters | @atptour pic.twitter.com/M3QNP91rAJ