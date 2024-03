Andrey Rublev gives his offi­cial apology about the Dubai situa­tion :



“I would like to apolo­gize for my beha­vior in Dubai because it is unac­cep­table to yell or scream at someone. Doesn’t matter who. If it’s a linesman or just a spec­tator…” pic.twitter.com/BmiBPwBNHe