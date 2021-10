For the 1st time there will not be Top 25 ranked players in the @atptour Masters 1000 tour­na­ment SFs



In just 4 tour­na­ments in the past there had only been 1 Top 25 (never 0)



🇬🇧 Cameron Norrie (26)

🇧🇬 Grigor Dimitrov (28)

🇬🇪Nikoloz Basilashvili (36)

🇺🇸Taylor Fritz (39)#BNPPO21 pic.twitter.com/oXZljaAAJ9