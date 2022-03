4 – Daniil #Medvedev’s best result at #IndianWells was the 4th Routh reached in 2021 (def. by Grigor Dimitrov): Andrei Chesnokov is the only Russian player to reach the final in the history of this tour­na­ment, back in 1992 lost against Michael Chang. Goal.#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/vgtrHMMMI6