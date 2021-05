Not the perfor­mance I wanted yesterday. Didn’t find the solu­tion, congrats to @arthurrinder. Felt like a step back after the first round. But this is tennis. Now to prepare for the main goal, @rolandgarros 💪🏼



Thank you @OpenParcARA for suppor­ting #WhatsKeptYouMoving 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6aSCgI4Itw