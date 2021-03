Sealed with an ace (of course)!@milosraonic is through to the fourth round of the #MiamiOpen with a 6–4, 7–5 win over Ugo Humbert.



Up next is a poten­tial #ClashofCanadians show­down with Denis Shapovalov – who’s on court with Hubert Hurkacz now. pic.twitter.com/YQzbtLW4sP