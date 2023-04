Beautiful sports­man­ship.



Jannik Sinner is apolo­gi­zing to Carlos for his cramps



Alcaraz : “Go for it. Go for it man. I’ll cheer for you”



This is not a rivalry. It’s a beau­tiful duel that we will get to watch over & over again



This is friend­ship 🇪🇸❤️🇮🇹



