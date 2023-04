Matteo Berrettini was 5–0 up in the first set of his R2 match against F. Cerundolo.



Since then :

– 5–1

– 5–2 (broken)

– 5–3

– 5–4 (broken, had 1 set point)

– 5–5

– 5–6 (broken)

– 5–7 and set Cerundolo. pic.twitter.com/QwXiCPF6IZ