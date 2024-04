Huge “THANK YOU” to @head_tennis for the invite to the event with @djokernole for the launch of the very special “Speed Legend” racket coming up soon. 🎾👏🏻🇲🇨



It was an honour to be there to watch Novak talk through every single racket he used & tell his anec­dotes about every… pic.twitter.com/XASuVc4hd6