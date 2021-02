This year’s ATP Montpellier is unique. And not only because being held with no crowd.



🇫🇷Monfils : opts not to defend title

🇫🇷Gasquet : with­draws with inju­ry

🇫🇷Tsonga : loses R1

🇫🇷Pouille : loses R1

🇫🇷Simon : loses R1



They won 8 of pre­vious 10 tour­na­ment editions.