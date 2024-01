🇬🇧😔 Andy Murray is 1–9 in his last 10 matches.



The most frus­tra­ting thing for Andy is that it isn’t physical, it’s mental.



If he could just get ONE run going in almost *any* tour­na­ment, that would be huge, but today’s loss vs Benoit Paire certainly won’t help… pic.twitter.com/3M4GzxHrgB