Auger Aliassime (auteur de 85% de première balle et 15 aces) : « Je sens que je suis en train de devenir l’un des très bons serveurs sur le circuit »

That’s the energy 😤💥



It means so much to me to be the first man from Quebec to make quarter‐finals here in Montréal 🙏🏽 It’s just the begin­ning so let’s continue figh­ting for more 🇨🇦⚜️💪🏽



📸 : @OBNmontreal pic.twitter.com/V8v4ldPb3h