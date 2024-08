Nishikori d. Tsitsipas 6–4 6–4 in Montreal



Kei gets his first top 20 win since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.



Injuries have not been kind.



But no amount of setbacks could over­shadow just how excellent he is at his best.



✅2nd win in a Masters in 3 years



Huge win.



