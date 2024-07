Lowest ranked player who reached an ATP SF since 1990



#1188 Opelka – Newport 2024

#1042 Del Potro – Delray Beach 2016

#866 Sluiter – ‘s‑Hertogenbosch 2009

#837 Opelka – Atlanta 2016



Reilly Opelka is the lowest and 4th lowest ranked player able to do this pic.twitter.com/MXaKkYNzPM