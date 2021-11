Cameron Norrie’s hopes of quali­fying for the ATP Finals hanging by a thread after a 6–3 7–6 defeat by Taylor Fritz. Must win Stockholm to have any chance (and hope that Hurkacz loses tomorrow)



Ruud – 3,185 (R3)

Hurkacz – 3,135 (QF)

—–

Sinner – 3,015 (OUT)

Norrie – 2,945 (OUT)