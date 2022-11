Love how gracious Djokovic is in defeat & how publicly he’s congra­tu­lated Rune!!



A brilliant response from Rune acknow­led­ging Djokovic’s help in making the very impor­tant tran­si­tion from Junior to Senior!!



Djokovic has always been very selfless & helped many young players!! pic.twitter.com/YU5t8GWa4y