ATP news :



For his late with­drawal from Indian Wells, #1 Novak Djokovic was set to be suspended from Paris‐Bercy, where he is defen­ding champ defen­ding 1000 pts.



However, his appeal to the tribunal was successful, per ATP.



Here’s a recent email to players explai­ning proce­dures : pic.twitter.com/fvs98eOk4e