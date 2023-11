The @atptour has never cared about the players. In 2018 I fini­shed a 3h battle at 12:45am & was sche­duled to play at 1pm next day. Not joking. All they could say was “this is within the rules”.

The next day I herniated my disc after 4 games, had surgery and was out for 9 months https://t.co/heNVHDptvV