Fabian Marozsan : « Rafa Nadal… He was my idol. I’m just trying to play against him maybe 1 day. That’s the goal for me… He was my idol bc of his menta­lity. He’s a big fighter, he doesn’t want to lose any points.«



Rafa inspired so much of this gene­ra­tion ❤️



🎬@TennisChannel pic.twitter.com/DRVoVxt6FI