Lors de son match face à Marozan qu’il a fina­le­ment remporté (6−4, 7–6), le joueur tchèque Jakub Mensik a du maitriser ses émotions car il a été très souvent inter­pellé, voir conspué par des fans au premier rang qui visi­ble­ment étaient venus là pour se défouler.

This is what happened during the Mensik‐Marozsan match today. I know you guys must have noticed several rude spec­ta­tors.



They insulted Jakub throu­ghout the match. Jakub stopped playing to talk to them and called them out. And it finally ended with his victory and a kiss bye.