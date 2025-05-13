AccueilATPATP - RomeInsulté, Mensik, reste stoïque et répond de la meilleure des manières...
ATP - Rome

Insulté, Mensik, reste stoïque et répond de la meilleure des manières…

Antoine Touchard
Par Antoine Touchard

-

1431

Lors de son match face à Marozan qu’il a fina­le­ment remporté (6−4, 7–6), le joueur tchèque Jakub Mensik a du maitriser ses émotions car il a été très souvent inter­pellé, voir conspué par des fans au premier rang qui visi­ble­ment étaient venus là pour se défouler.

Si dans un premier temps, il leur a d’abord parlé, il a su faire abstrac­tion de tout cela sauf après la balle de match quand il leur a envoyé un baisé volé. Une belle manière de les faire taire sans heurt, ni scandale.

Publié le mardi 13 mai 2025 à 09:44

Article précédent
Milos Raonic : « Critiquer aujourd’hui le niveau de Carlos Alcaraz est juste stupide »
Article suivant
Djokovic prend déjà une déci­sion radicale

ARTICLES CONNEXES

We Love Tennis
Contact & Recrutement | Crédits | Mentions Légales | Personnaliser RGPD | Live Score I Notre partenaire E-Shop Tennis I Notre marque padel I Notre partenaire Nutrition
Facebook Instagram Twitter
© The Tennis Factory 2025 ♥ Réalisation Can Toute Ltd.