Lors de son match face à Marozan qu’il a finalement remporté (6−4, 7–6), le joueur tchèque Jakub Mensik a du maitriser ses émotions car il a été très souvent interpellé, voir conspué par des fans au premier rang qui visiblement étaient venus là pour se défouler.
This is what happened during the Mensik‐Marozsan match today. I know you guys must have noticed several rude spectators.— Jakub Mensik Fanpage (@JakubMensikFan) May 12, 2025
They insulted Jakub throughout the match. Jakub stopped playing to talk to them and called them out. And it finally ended with his victory and a kiss bye. pic.twitter.com/tFs2XgrKFv
Si dans un premier temps, il leur a d’abord parlé, il a su faire abstraction de tout cela sauf après la balle de match quand il leur a envoyé un baisé volé. Une belle manière de les faire taire sans heurt, ni scandale.
Publié le mardi 13 mai 2025 à 09:44