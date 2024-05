Rafa Nadal after beating Zizou Bergs in Rome :



“That wasn’t my best match. I was prac­ti­cing better than how I played today, without a doubt. But I found a way to win. That’s so impor­tant at the start of a tour­na­ment. My game is more unpre­dic­table than before. I didn’t play much… pic.twitter.com/B7yArcPbXh