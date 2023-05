Casper Ruud recalls what Toni Nadal told him about depth in men’s tennis :



“He said early in Rafa’s career, he knew he’d win 6–2, 6–2 bc he was too good for the opponent. Now, even for Rafa on clay he needs to be on top of his game every match..”



