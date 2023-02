Grigor Dimitrov last reached an ATP Final in February 2018 (Rotterdam) in the same week that Roger Federer became the oldest ever World #1



Since then, he’s played 89 Events (19 Majors, 33 1000s, 21 500s, 16 250s) but hasn’t reached an ATP Final



Has reached 11 Semifinals (0−11) pic.twitter.com/v3kXk8Ywqz