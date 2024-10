Monfils on beco­ming the 2nd oldest man to reach Shanghai R16



“You’re the 2nd oldest man to reach the Round of 16 in Shanghai, after Roger Federer in 2019. What’s the secret behind your longe­vity?”



Gael : “Patience… to have the passion to

Play tennis. I’m patient with myself,… pic.twitter.com/Aa6dSRMxLa