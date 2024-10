Novak Djokovic after losing to Jannik Sinner in Shanghai final :



“Congratulations to Jannik. He was just too good today. Too strong. Too fast. You’re having an incre­dible year. Congrats to Jannik’s team as well. Well done guys. I know a couple of guys there 😂 fami­liar faces.… pic.twitter.com/QY38WS8GTE